Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 433 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.77.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $109.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.64.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -34.40%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.