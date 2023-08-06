Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 131 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,239,000 after purchasing an additional 804,401 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,164,579,000 after purchasing an additional 162,116 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,116,000 after purchasing an additional 523,135 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $160.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

