Jacobi Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock opened at $167.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.18 and its 200 day moving average is $155.53. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $102.86 and a twelve month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,124 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,597. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

