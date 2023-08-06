Jacobi Capital Management LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.68. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $58.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1161 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

