Jacobi Capital Management LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDXG. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on MiMedx Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised MiMedx Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at MiMedx Group

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $7.73 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06.

In other MiMedx Group news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $34,809.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 456,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MiMedx Group news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $34,809.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 456,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 5,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $34,803.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,425.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,322 shares of company stock worth $127,233 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

