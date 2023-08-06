Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $64.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

