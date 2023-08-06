Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,374 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442,048 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,340,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,743,000 after acquiring an additional 994,254 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,502,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,261,000.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.62. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $50.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

