Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.07.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $96.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day moving average of $92.66.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

