EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.98%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $129.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.42 and a 200-day moving average of $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources has a one year low of $97.39 and a one year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.92.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

