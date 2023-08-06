Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 221 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $89.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.90 and its 200 day moving average is $94.28. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

