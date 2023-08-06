Jacobi Capital Management LLC Invests $344,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $96.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.63. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $118.91.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2753 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

