Jacobi Capital Management LLC Invests $266,000 in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $153.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $104.62 and a 12 month high of $159.57.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.