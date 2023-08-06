Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $289,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

