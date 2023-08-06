Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,333,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,134,000 after acquiring an additional 351,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,691,000 after acquiring an additional 26,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after acquiring an additional 411,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $54.59.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.23%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In related news, Director Gary C. Kelly purchased 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.23.

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.