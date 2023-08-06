CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,297 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $446.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.71, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $480.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

