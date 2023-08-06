Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1,019.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1,618.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.58.

Entergy stock opened at $97.64 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $122.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

