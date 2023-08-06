Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,128 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $579,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 162,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,910,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,955,000 after buying an additional 113,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 81,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.31.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

