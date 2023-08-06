Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $321,000 Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Synopsys by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.3 %

Synopsys stock opened at $441.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $468.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.05.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.00.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

