Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,202,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,954,000 after acquiring an additional 559,580 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after buying an additional 748,287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,554,000 after buying an additional 19,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

