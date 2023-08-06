Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.84.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

