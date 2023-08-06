Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of KRG opened at $23.59 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 196.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 800.07%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Further Reading

