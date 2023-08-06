Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $78.28 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.37 and a twelve month high of $82.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

