Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 3,826 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $578,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,688 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 874.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,362,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $158,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $184,047,000 after purchasing an additional 932,144 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $112.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.53. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SpectralCast restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TD Cowen upgraded Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

