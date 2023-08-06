Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,395 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,228,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,514,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 476.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,036,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after acquiring an additional 856,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,611,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,797,000 after acquiring an additional 837,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $36.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $36.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average is $35.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

