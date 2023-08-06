Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,003,000 after buying an additional 301,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,061,000 after buying an additional 59,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,938,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.17.

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at $16,555,945.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUBB opened at $304.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $204.01 and a twelve month high of $340.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.86.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

