Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,023 Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $112.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.56. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $127.80.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

