The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Clorox by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $1,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.77.

Clorox stock opened at $164.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 396.64%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

