Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,000 Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in Workiva by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Workiva by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 347,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth $4,380,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 13.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,620,000 after buying an additional 37,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $332,491.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $351,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Trading Up 4.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of WK opened at $107.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.28 and a 12 month high of $108.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

