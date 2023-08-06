Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,008 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,042.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $860.13.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG stock opened at $896.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $856.16 and its 200-day moving average is $783.89. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $914.29.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,776.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total value of $2,602,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,776.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,662 shares of company stock valued at $48,370,236 in the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.