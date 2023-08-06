Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,938 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ADT by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,889 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth $18,754,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in ADT by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,616 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $28,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,765 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter worth $13,228,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ADT by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,855,414 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $25,899,000 after buying an additional 1,157,940 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.33 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

