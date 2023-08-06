Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,502 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after buying an additional 134,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,376,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,834,000 after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,575,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,431,000 after purchasing an additional 255,022 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Stock Down 17.7 %

MTZ opened at $99.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.82 and its 200 day moving average is $100.23. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTZ. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

