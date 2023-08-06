Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,262 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on JLL. Raymond James cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 2.5 %

JLL stock opened at $168.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.97. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

