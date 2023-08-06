Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL opened at $168.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.97. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $189.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.33.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.