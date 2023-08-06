Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $313,000 Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AMETEK by 643.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,558 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 39,681.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AMETEK by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 45.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 485,407 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AME. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $156.57 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $164.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.