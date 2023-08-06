Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,246,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,585,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,541,000 after purchasing an additional 788,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,351,000 after purchasing an additional 696,101 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 918,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,723,000 after purchasing an additional 545,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.28.

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

