Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $366,000 Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $52.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.89. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

