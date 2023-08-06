MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,350 Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,871,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,095,000 after buying an additional 138,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,819,000 after acquiring an additional 655,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,752 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,958,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,958,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,935,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

FOLD opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $13.85.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 153.68%. The business had revenue of $86.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $80,687.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 932,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,082.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $132,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,354,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $80,687.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 932,141 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,082.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,680 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

