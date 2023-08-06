MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $118.29 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

