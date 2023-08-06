Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 9,865 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,865 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 110.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.35. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

