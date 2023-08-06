MQS Management LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after purchasing an additional 71,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVRG. Bank of America raised their target price on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG opened at $57.30 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. Evergy’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Evergy news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.