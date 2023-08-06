Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $325,230,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,453,000 after purchasing an additional 409,697 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 527,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,831,000 after buying an additional 326,975 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $140.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.14. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.96 and a twelve month high of $339.92.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $221.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.21.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

