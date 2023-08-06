MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,399 Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WestBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Freshworks by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,759 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 12,871,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,334,000 after buying an additional 1,275,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after buying an additional 3,460,129 shares in the last quarter. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth $78,846,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRSH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Freshworks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freshworks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Freshworks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.62.

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $20.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $377,104.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,214.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $377,104.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,214.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Pradeep Rathinam sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $507,750.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 808,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,861.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,914 shares of company stock worth $1,916,289. Insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

