Commerce Bank Buys 236 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after buying an additional 432,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,802,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,230,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,871,000 after buying an additional 269,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $200.09 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.62 and a 200 day moving average of $224.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 25.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 4.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.05.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

