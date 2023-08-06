International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives $41.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $849,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 769,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

