Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 69,652 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphatec by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,693 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphatec by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 392,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 483,935 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

In other news, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $25,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,081,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,893,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $25,296,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,081,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,893,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 6,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $117,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,220,914 shares in the company, valued at $21,976,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,900,959 shares of company stock valued at $28,433,196. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.28. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $19.14.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

