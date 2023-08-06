Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock Position Trimmed by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 51.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,455,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,216 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $26.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.