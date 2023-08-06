Pitcairn Co. Lowers Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 333,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $200.28 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.25 and a 52-week high of $206.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.51 and a 200-day moving average of $172.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

