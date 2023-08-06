Versor Investments LP Sells 1,259 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THG. JMP Securities cut their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.43.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:THG opened at $112.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.71 and a twelve month high of $148.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -124.62%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.