8,998 Shares in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Stantec by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,326 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Stantec by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,791,000 after purchasing an additional 110,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $908.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.16 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

