iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.51. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $64.11.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

